Cam Newton breaks down iconic touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey vs. Packers
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young appeared to have a breakthrough this week when his team faced the Jets in a joint practice on Thursday. Facing one of the toughest defensive units in the NFL, Young balled out and played better than we have seen at any point since he was picked by Carolina at number one overall in last year's draft.
Even if it's true that Young has taken a big step forward in his development, he's still a long, long way from competing with the greatest quarterback in franchise history and its only league MVP, fellow number one overall pick Cam Newton.
In addition to competing at an extraordinary level before injuries and a battle with COVID took their toll on his game, Newton played with a certain swagger and confidence in a style that was uniquely his own and earned him a generation of fans. Watch Cam breaking down his famous touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey against the Packers and you'll see what we mean.
McCaffrey has since been traded to the 49ers, where he's firmly established himself as the best running back in the NFL. He led the league with 1,459 rushing yards last season and 21 touchdowns from scrimmage.
