NFL Network reports Bryce Young has 'real chance' to win back Panthers QB1 job
The Carolina Panthers made their second quarterback switch of the season this week, although this one was not by their choice. Thanks to Andy Dalton's thumb injury, Bryce Young will be given the ball in today's road game against the Denver Broncos. It will be his first start since Weeks 1-2, when Young performed about as poorly as any NFL starter ever has.
However, if Young can turn things around there's apparently still a chance he can win his old job back. According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Young can secure Carolina's QB1 job again - if he can live up to his potential.
NFL.com on Bryce Young
"After five weeks of waiting and learning and playing scout team quarterback, Young has the opportunity to win back his previous role. Young is back in the lineup in place of Andy Dalton, who suffered a minor sprained thumb in a car accident this week. If Young plays up to his talents, there is a real chance for him to continue starting, sources say."
It's a nice thought, but Young isn't exactly being set up to succeed, at least not this week. Two of the team's top three wide receivers (Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen) have been ruled out for today's game, and the Broncos have one of the toughest defensive units in the league. Denver's defense ranks third in points, yards and DVOA and second in sacks. The following week won't be any easier if Bryce Young is still in the lineup - as the New Orleans Saints have proven to be poison for the Panthers' former number one overall pick.
Facing the New York Giants in Germany for an early Week 10 kickoff is Young's best chance to impress before the bye week. If he can't put some real progress on film by the end of that game, it's difficult to see Young having a future with this franchise - and there's no guarantee that the Panthers will continue letting him start beyond this afternoon.
