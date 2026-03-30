5 Positions the Panthers Can Outright Ignore In NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, just 24 days away until the best college prospects get their names called for the next chapter of their career. The Carolina Panthers will make their first pick at 19th overall in the first round, and since free agency, the projections for which positions the Panthers will target with the 19th pick and beyond in the draft have been all over the place.

Here are five positions that the Panthers can and should ignore in the draft.

Quarterback

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers wasted no time in exercising Bryce Young’s fifth-year option once the season ended. Young posted career highs across the board, with 3011 passing yards and 23 touchdowns on the season. It’s been a steady growth process for Young, one that’s seen growing pains but has still shown progress.

The Panthers took care of their backup QB spot too, signing Kenny Pickett to a one-year deal, which was followed by Carolina trading former backup QB Andy Dalton.

This is also a weak QB class. Fernando Mendoza is expected to be drafted No. 1 by the Raiders, but after him, Ty Simpson is considered a borderline first-round pick. The class drops off afterward, with other prospects like Drew Allar and Garrett Nussmeier likely to go in later rounds.

If Bryce Young gives the Panthers any reason to doubt him after 2026, the 2027 QB class will be loaded with talent, but for now, Carolina isn’t worried about QB.

Running Back

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with running back Chuba Hubbard (30) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While losing Rico Dowdle wasn’t ideal for the Panthers, there’s no need to target a running back in this draft, and definitely not in the first few rounds. Carolina still has Chuba Hubbard, who wasn’t as impressive in 2025, but has shown he’s capable of putting together a full RB1-type season as he did in 2024.

The Panthers also signed AJ Dillon, who isn’t going to break the league open this year, but is a reliable, solid running back who can take some of the load off of Chuba Hubbard when needed. Jonathon Brooks is also still part of that room, and at this point, all Panthers fans want to see is what Brooks can do when he stays healthy.

Guard

Aug 2, 2025; Charlottle, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) takes the field during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If there’s one spot on the offensive line that is solidified for the Panthers, it’s the guards. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Robert Hunt is coming off a phenomenal season, making his first Pro-Bowl appearance in his career. Damien Lewis finished the 2025 season with a 76.1 PFF grade, ranking 11th among the 81 guards ranked.

There are other offensive line spots that should be considered in the draft, but not guard.

Cornerback

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers already have one of the best cornerback duos in the league, led by Jaycee Horn, who is undoubtedly one of the 10 best corners in the league. Horn was tied for second in the NFL in interceptions last season with five.

Then there’s Mike Jackson. Jackson had only one fewer interception than Horn did, and Jackson finished 2025 with a 79.1 PFF grade, which ranks fourth among corners in the NFL. Jackson also had nine pass breakups, which was 12th amongst corners.

Jackson is entering the last year of his deal with Carolina, so if the Panthers don’t lock him up, then corner will be an issue for the 2027 draft, but not this year.

Inside Linebacker

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) and Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) celebrate after an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Before free agency, inside linebacker was one of the biggest needs for Carolina, and then the Panthers signed Devin Lloyd to a three-year deal, so now it’s not as dire a need. Lloyd was tied for second in the NFL in interceptions last season and was excellent overall in coverage.

The Panthers shouldn’t target an ILB early because there are other needs that are more dire, specifically, offensive line and tight end.

Final Thoughts

With all the free agency success that the Panthers have had, it really does feel like GM Dan Morgan and the rest of the staff will draft the best player available, which makes predicting what direction Carolina will go in so complex.