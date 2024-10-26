ESPN analyst says there's zero chance top QB prospect plays for the Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are in a bit of a rut and there's no end in sight. The roster is flawed all around but the core of the problem is a long-running drought at the game's most important position. Tomorrow second-year quarterback Bryce Young will be given another chance to start, but only because of Andy Dalton's thumb injury and he'll be doing it with a ton of playmakers on the sidelines.
Even worse, Young will be facing one of the best pass-rushing defenses in football in the Denver Broncos. We hope to see him thrive but given the circumstances odds are Young will crash and burn again, and that may be the last time we see him on the field for Carolina.
That would mean the Panthers have little choice but to reset at quarterback once again in the 2025 NFL draft. However, even if they were to pick a great QB prospect there's no guarantee they'll play for Carolina. According to Dan Orlovsky at ESPN, he sees a zero percent chance that Deion Sanders allows his son, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to to go either the Panthers or the Cleveland Browns.
Dan Orlovsky on Shedeur Sanders
This is pretty tough for Panthers fans to hear, but at this point it's difficult to blame Deion or any other parent of a QB prospect for not wanting them to get drafted by this franchise.
Bryce Young still has time (or at least one more start) to show some progress, but it looks like he's about to become another failed project at quarterback, the 214th since Cam Newton's foot injury that ended his time at QB1. Along the way it looks like the Panthers gave up too early on both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, while also swinging and missing badly on several others like Teddy Bridgewater.
The unfortunate situation is that right now it's hard to say that his organization knows how to develop a quarterback. Dave Canales was hired as head coach for his purported ability as a QB-whisperer, but he doesn't seem interested in trying to whisper to Bryce Young any longer.
The Panthers have to prove they can build a good supporting cast around a quarterback and set him up for success. Until then, there may be no worse destination in the NFL for a young QB prospect.
