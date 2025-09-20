Cam Newton hits bullseye on long-lasting lack of hope for Panthers fans
You can argue that no NFL fanbase has it harder than the Carolina Panthers' right now. At least fans of the Cleveland Browns have had decades to get used to losing and changing their starting quarterback every season and a half. They also have the benefit of a proud title history to look back on, however far back in the past it may have been.
The Panthers have no such league championships, with their closest attempts ending in a heartbreaking loss in 2004 and a humiliating blowout in 2016. They also have precious few franchise legends on good terms with both the team and the fanbase.
For his part, Steve Smith seems determined to turn Panthers fans against him. Meanwhile, the organization has embittered Cam Newton to the point that he rarely even acknowledges that they exist.
Newton made an exception on his most-recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, though. Here's Cam talking about Xavier Legette and the long-lasting lack of hope for this fanbase.
Cam Newton on a lack of hope
This run of losing seasons stings particularly bad because there have been so many opportunities to turn it around. At quarterback alone they've let go two starters who have gone on to play in the Pro Bowl with other teams. Sam Darnold is now a superb talent on his good days and Baker Mayfield may very well be a top-five starter at this point.
Meanwhile, their head coaches have been a string of disasters since Ron Rivera's firing and their front office just had their first strong offseason since 2017.
Bryce Young's hot finish to the 2024 season inspired some speculation that things might finally be turning around for this franchise, but their dismal start to the 2025 campaign has proven that to be yet another case of false hope.
How to turn an organization around after seven (soon to be eight) losing seasons is over our pay-grade. However, at some point they have to get out of the habit of getting rid of their best players.
Jadeveon Clowney and Adam Thielen are only the latest examples. Letting go of D.J. Moore, Brian Burns, Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton have also been major unforced errors.