Cam Newton shares one thing that will break Panthers fans' hearts

The day the Carolina Panthers released Cam Newton is a dark day in the team's history. Not only was it a horribly disrespectful way to treat a franchise legend, but it set the team on a path they've only just now gotten off of.

And now, to make matters so much worse, Newton is sharing his own feelings on that move, and what he says will shatter Panthers fans' hearts.

Cam Newton revealed on his Funky Friday podcast that he knew in his last few years that he had aged out of the "franchise quarterback" phase. He said that is a markedly different player than just a quarterback, which he probably was then.

“I never wanted to wear another jersey but Carolina.”



Cam Newton on the pain of being replaced, and finding peace in the falloff. pic.twitter.com/Jb3Q1p4DVT — Funky Friday (@FunkyFriday) December 2, 2025

Newton said, "I never, ever wanted to have my jersey on another team outside of the Carolina Panthers." Unfortunately for Newton and for fans, he did end up wearing a New England Patriots jersey.

He then got cut before his second season before returning for a brief late-season stint with the Panthers in 2021, and he never played again. Newton said that he didn't think his New England run would be his last shot, but that's kind of how it played out.

As crushing as it is to hear a genuinely hurt Newton reveal he wanted to be a lifer, it's even worse when you consider how things have gone since.

The Panthers swapped Newton, foolishly, for Teddy Bridgewater. They didn't save money by doing it, and Newton played pretty well (really well prior to getting COVID-19) in his one year with a really bad Patriots offense.

The Panthers weren't happy with Bridgewater, so they went after Sam Darnold, who wasn't good. They went after Baker Mayfield, who also wasn't good. They tried PJ Walker and then brought Newton back.

All of it led them to send a king's ransom for Bryce Young, who looks now like he might be the franchise player, but it's taken years and a boatload of assets.

The Panthers would've been wise to let Newton play his final contractual year and make a decision then. If they didn't want to continue, then free agency would've been nicer than a release, and they could've pivoted to a long-term option then instead of rushing into it and breaking Newton's heart.

