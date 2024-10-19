Cam Newton thinks Steelers are doing Justin Fields wrong by benching him for Russell Wilson
The Carolina Panthers don't seem to be in any hurry to make another change at quarterback. After Week 2 they benched Bryce Young for Andy Dalton, and even though Dalton doesn't give them any upside in the long run they seem determined to ride him out as long as they can. At least one team around the NFL is making a pretty significant change at QB this week, though.
After days of speculation, Russell Wilson let the cat out of the bag earlier this week when he said he expects to start on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New York Jets. That means that Steelershead coach Mike Tomlin is benching Justin Fields despite a 4-2 start to the season.
Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is not a fan of the move. Here's another take from number one on Pittsburgh's QB situation.
Cam Newton on Steelers benching Justin Fields
