Panthers' release of Troy Hill opens up an opportunity for rookie Chau Smith-Wade
Just a little over 48 hours prior to the Carolina Panthers kicking off their Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders, they made a move in the secondary.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL media, the Panthers are releasing veteran corner Troy Hill.
The 33-year-old has spent the last year and some change with the organization, appearing in 19 games and making 80 tackles, seven passes defended, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and an interception.
Why did the Panthers make the move?
With the season starting to tilt in the wrong direction, the Panthers are going to be more open to parting ways with veteran plays or pulling back their roles to see what they have in their developmental/younger players.
By making this move, rookie Chau Smith-Wade is the likely candidate to slide into the starting lineup at nickel. The Panthers' fifth-round draft pick logged 102 tackles, 18 passes defended, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles during his time at Washington State.
He's only appeared in 35 defensive snaps in five games this season, but has made one start.
