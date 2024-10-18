Panthers WR Diontae Johnson picks up new injury at practice, furthering doubt about status for week 7 trip to D.C.
File this under "things that are concerning."
The Carolina Panthers offensive philosophy revolves around their number one wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The team's heliocentric approach to their passing game has led to an impressive first third of the season for the veteran receiver as he's hauled in 29 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns through six games. Johnson and starting quarterback Andy Dalton have developed an impressive chemistry as they continue to shred opposing defenses as Carolina's dynamic duo. Johnson has been banged up, keeping his status for Sunday's game in flux, but a new injury during Friday's workout casts an even darker cloud over the wide out's availability.
Dave Canales speaks on Johnson's injury
Johnson was added to today's injury report with "RIB" next to his name, alongside the words "ANKLE" and "HAMSTRING" that have been there all week. When asked about the injury's occurrence, Canales had this to say: "(It happened) Just in the middle of practice. He looked good. He was moving around quickly, and something kind of tightened up on him and they just started looking at him, making sure like, 'okay, let's get on top of this now.'"
An injury picked up this late in the week is never a good sign for a player's Sunday availability. Canales confirmed that the late knock to Johnson's ribs could keep him out from this weekend's trip to the nation's capital. "It could. I don't know what to tell you. It could."
Who steps up if Johnson sits?
If Johnson is unable to suit up on Sunday, the onus would fall on rookie's Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker to produce for the Panthers' offense. And, after ceding snaps to Coker last week, much maligned sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Mingo will be tasked with a more steady diet of snaps in week seven. The Commanders have an exploitable defense, and whomever takes the field at receiver for Carolina will have the chance to eat on Sunday. Time will tell if Johnson will be able to take part in the feast.
