Panthers should avoid 'overpriced' former Cowboys star past his prime
Most of the work for Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan this offseason should be focused on defense. However, the Panthers also have to find the time to make a real investment at wide receiver to help Bryce Young take the next step in his development. A draft pick at this spot should be on the menu at some point but they should also be looking to take advantage of a deep free agent class at the position.
While there are a lot of big names at wide receiver that are about to hit the market, the Panthers can't just throw a bag of cash at the first one they talk to. Carolina should absolutely be looking to sign a proven veteren here, but proceeding with caution is the way to approach it.
The major potential pitfall here is that a lot of the big WR free agents to be have been superstars at some point in their careers, but no longer qualify. A bunch of them are also over 30 years old. That group includes Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen and DeAndre Hopkins, to name a few. Carolina would also be wise to avoid signing Amari Cooper, who NFL.com has pegged as a likely "overpriced" free agent.
NFL.com on Amari Cooper
"Cooper generated just 297 yards and two scores. He struggled with drops and dealt with a wrist injury that cost him two games. Was the nosedive in production tied to health -- and, thus, something he can bounce back from -- or a sign of the former first-rounder's advancing age? Cooper's presence here highlights the wariness that should be brought toward each of the 30-something wideouts peppering free agency."
Cooper was somthing special in his prime with the Cowboys and he does have valuable experience in a multitude of different offenses. However, at this point the asset he has to sell is his name recognition and status as a former first-round draft pick.
So, who could the Panthers be targeting in place of Cooper? One potential option is another former Dallas receiver in Brandin Cooks. While he is also over 30 years old, Cooks should be far less expensive to sign than Cooper and appears to have more in the tank. He posted 54 catches, 657 yards and eight touchdowns as recently as the 2023 season. Cooks can still go off too, as he did this past season against the Rams (six catches, 95 yards) and the Giants (seven catches, 86 yards, two touchdowns).
Whereas Cooper made it five times, Cooks has never made a Pro Bowl team. However, few receivers have produced as consistently over the years. If he's down for a WR3 role behind Adam Thielen and a receiver TBD, he'd be a nice low-cost boost for this unit.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Total NFL redraft has Panthers taking C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young
Deebo Samuel rumors may give Panthers opening for huge WR upgrade
Carolina Panthers linked to intriguing veteran idL who just hit the market
What Ron Rivera said about Luke Kuechly getting Hall of Fame snub