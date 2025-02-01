Panthers linked to Bengals stud who can help take Bryce Young to next level
Good news: it sounds like veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen intends to keep playing in the NFL, at least for another season. That gives the Carolina Panthers at least one proven commodity at wide receiver, where Thielen was by far the team's best option down the stretch of the 2024 season.
However, the names below Thielen on the Panthers' depth chart at this position amount to no more than a series of maybes and question marks. Xavier Legette has plenty of potential but also needs tons of work. Meanwhile, Jalen Coker may be their most-promising young playmaker but there's no guarantee he will get the targets he needs to develop.
The best NFL teams tend to build through the draft, but the Panthers may be able to boost this unit in a big way by taking a short-cut through free agency. On that score, the number one ranked free agent this year is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who just dropped over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games despite being a distant second option for Joe Burrow.
Some analysts believe that Higgins could find his way to Carolina. Here's David Latham from the Last Word on Sports on the possibility.
LWOS on Tee Higgins to Panthers
"After a tough start to his career, former first overall pick Bryce Young started to look like a franchise quarterback down the stretch. Playing behind a great offensive line and surrounded by promising young playmakers, Young should carry his forward momentum into 2025. However, the team could use a proven weapon like Higgins.Youngsters Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Ja’Tavion Sanders all showed promise as rookies, but Carolina should add a proven star in case any of those three cannot continue to grow."
Higgins' skillset has all the dynamics needed to help Bryce Young bring his game to the next level. However, he's also not going to come cheap.
The best wide receivers around the league are commanding $30 million or more per year, which would likely put Higgins out of Carolina's price range. Right now the Panthers have just under $16 million in effective cap space for the 2024 season, according to Over the Cap.
They could still create some room in order to sign a name like Higgins, but it would probably be better if they set their sights just a bit lower in this department.
