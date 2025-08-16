Carolina Panthers' backup quarterback position could be in peril
The Carolina Panthers could have a problem with their backup quarterback position.
Veteran Andy Dalton left the game on Saturday against the Houston Texans with an apparent elbow injury. Third-string quarterback Jack Plummer came in and finished the rest of the game, but failed to lead them into the end zone,
On the play, Dalton attempted a pass to rookie Tetairoa McMillan, which went incomplete on third-and-8, setting up a punt. It was reported by CBS Sports as a right elbow sprain.
The Panthers lost the game 20-3.
Carolina started Bryce Young and he got his perfunctory two series' before resorting to the bench in favor of Dalton. Dalton did not remain in the game that long. In fact he lasted only seven plays in less than one series. When Dalton was tackled by Texans defensive lineman Danielle Hunter in the second quarter, it prematurely ended his day,
"Andy Dalton is out with a right elbow injury. Got hit by Danielle Hunter on third-down pass to Tetairoa McMillan. Jack Plummer going to get a LOT of work," The Athletic insider Joseph Person wrote at the time of the injury to Dalton.
Plummer displayed some accuracy on his short and mid-range passes as he went 10-of-14 for only 83 yards. Plummer also took two sacks for a loss of 11 combined yards. One of his sacks almost went for a safety as he was tackled near the goal line.
However, when he tried to hit the home run ball, he was intercepted twice by the Texans.
Quarterbacking was a problem all day for Carolina. Young went 0-for-2 while he was in the game. Dalton did not fare much better as he completed only two of four passes for 22 yards and no touchdowns,
The Panthers could have a problem if Dalton is forced to miss significant time due to the elbow injury. Plummer was on the Panthers practice squad for most of last season. He was elevated to the 53-man roster in December, but never saw game action. He was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft.
