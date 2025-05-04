Panthers GM Dan Morgan tells Thomas Davis why he picked Tetairoa McMillan over Jalon Walker, other edge rushers
The Carolina Panthers had several major needs to address during the 2025 NFL draft. At the top of the list were finding another legitimate pass-catching weapon for Bryce Young and improving their pass rush rotation. Thanks in large part to the way general manager Dan Morgan went about it, they managed to check both of those boxes before Day 3, freeing them up to hit other roster holes.
Going in the Panthers were widely expected to take Jalon Walker or another edge rusher at No. 8 overall. Instead, Morgan zigged and picked the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the draft in Tetairoa McMillan.
Here's Morgan explaining his decision to target Tet first rather than go edge in Round 1 to Panthers legend Thomas Davis.
The Panthers also went one step further addressing those top two needs landing two great edge prospects on Day 2 and picking up Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans on Day 3.
Not every pick Morgan made was perfect. For example, taking Georgia running back Trevor Etienne in the fourth round seemed awfully early to pick a third running back, which probably could have waited until the sixth or seventh round.
Other than that we have literally no complaints about this draft class, though. A+ grades and smiley faces are well-deserved for everyone involved.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Xavier Legette tells Kay Adams what Tet McMillan brings to the Panthers
What Steve Smith got right - and wrong - about the Panthers WR corps
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young slapped with harsh reality check
Panthers still considered among NFC’s worst teams despite strong draft