Panthers' Bryce Young slapped with harsh reality check, and it's sadly accurate
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was one of the best stories of the second half of the 2024 NFL season, as he finally began to show flashes of why the Panthers took him with the No. 1 overall pick of the draft in 2023.
As a result, many have pegged Carolina as a sleeper team heading into 2025, especially considering that the Panthers play in the rather tame NFC South.
However, Bleacher Report is not entirely solid on Young or Carolina, placing the Panthers 28th in their most recent set of power rankings. Not only that, but analyst Brent Sobleski gave Young quite a reality check with his assessment.
"The Panthers will only go as far as quarterback Bryce Young takes them," Sobleski wrote. "Young emerged as one of the league's better storylines a season ago, when the former No. 1 overall pick didn't completely crumble after being benched early in the season. He returned to the lineup and played better. But he still has a ways to go before he looks like an actual No. 1 draft pick. Carolina helped his situation by drafting [Tetairoa] McMillan with this year's eighth overall pick."
Sobleski actually makes a great point, even if it's difficult to hear/read.
Yes, Young looked good during the back half of 2024, but just because had a stretch of solid games does not suddenly mean he is a franchise quarterback.
Many Carolina fans seem to be ignoring that fact, which is entirely understandable. They are just excited to see their former top pick finally appearing to turn a corner.
But there is no question that Young still has a whole lot to prove before anyone can claim that he has made himself worthy of his draft position, especially after totaling just 2,403 yards and 15 passing touchdowns while completing only 60.9 percent of his passes during his sophomore campaign.
