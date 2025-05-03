Xavier Legette tells Kay Adams what Tetairoa McMillan brings to Panthers at the Kentucky Derby
When the Carolina Panthers took Tetairoa McMillan with their eighth overall pick in the draft it sent a message. For one thing, the years when they reached for the wrong prospects at the wrong positions are seemingly over - and the new regime under GM Dan Morgan actually knows what they're doing.
It also made it clear that the Panthers aren't going to try to force things that aren't working. McMillan's addition puts significant pressure on last year's first-round draft pick, Xavier Legette - who had a somewhat disappointing rookie season despite coming in with tantalyzing traits and physical attributes.
While the move does put Legette on notice, he isn't sweating it and seems to admire McMillan's game. Here's what he told Kay Adams about what McMillan brings to the table for the Panthers offense yesterday at the Kentucky Derby.
While the move may marginalize the role Legette played last year - it may end up helping him by freeing him up to do other things that he may be better suited for than the traditional X receiver role that McMillan is expected to take over.
The Panthers have no shortage of strong slot receivers on the roster right now, but with Adam Thielen nearing the end of his NFL career there's a path for production at that spot in the future. Legette's size and short-area ability could make him a formidable slot option going forward.
No matter where he lines up, Legette will have to do a better job securing the ball. Legette was credited with seven drops on 83 targets as a rookie but had a couple more wiped out by penalties.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers in familiar territory in post 2025 NFL draft power rankings
Analytics point to the Panthers’ 2025 draft class as one of the NFL’s best
Panthers may have landed NFL draft's biggest steal no one is talking about
Carolina Panthers had offers from at least 2 teams to trade up in Round 1