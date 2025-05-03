All Panthers

Xavier Legette tells Kay Adams what Tetairoa McMillan brings to Panthers at the Kentucky Derby

Carolina's chief horse whisperer shared that he hasn't spoken with McMillan yet, but plans to when he gets in the building.

Tim Weaver

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) after a game at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) after a game at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Carolina Panthers took Tetairoa McMillan with their eighth overall pick in the draft it sent a message. For one thing, the years when they reached for the wrong prospects at the wrong positions are seemingly over - and the new regime under GM Dan Morgan actually knows what they're doing.

It also made it clear that the Panthers aren't going to try to force things that aren't working. McMillan's addition puts significant pressure on last year's first-round draft pick, Xavier Legette - who had a somewhat disappointing rookie season despite coming in with tantalyzing traits and physical attributes.

While the move does put Legette on notice, he isn't sweating it and seems to admire McMillan's game. Here's what he told Kay Adams about what McMillan brings to the table for the Panthers offense yesterday at the Kentucky Derby.

While the move may marginalize the role Legette played last year - it may end up helping him by freeing him up to do other things that he may be better suited for than the traditional X receiver role that McMillan is expected to take over.

The Panthers have no shortage of strong slot receivers on the roster right now, but with Adam Thielen nearing the end of his NFL career there's a path for production at that spot in the future. Legette's size and short-area ability could make him a formidable slot option going forward.

No matter where he lines up, Legette will have to do a better job securing the ball. Legette was credited with seven drops on 83 targets as a rookie but had a couple more wiped out by penalties.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers in familiar territory in post 2025 NFL draft power rankings

Analytics point to the Panthers’ 2025 draft class as one of the NFL’s best

Panthers may have landed NFL draft's biggest steal no one is talking about

Carolina Panthers had offers from at least 2 teams to trade up in Round 1

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.