NFL pundit predicts Carolina Panthers upset Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week

Even though they keep on playing above expectations, most folks are still counting out the Carolina Panthers, no matter who they're facing. On Sunday they have a rematch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they were six-point underdogs against when they met a few weeks ago and took them to overtime. This time around they're eight-point underdogs, but not everyone agrees with the oddsmakers' line.
According to Garrett Podell at CBS Sports, Carolina will play the spoiler tomorrow afternoon in Tampa, upsetting the Bucs and dealing a massive blow to their hopes of making the NFL Playoffs this year.
"The Carolina Panthers (4-11) will successfully play Grim Reaper to another team's playoff hopes for the second week in a row in Week 17. In Week 16, they shocked the Arizona Cardinals in a 36-30 overtime win that eliminated Kyler Murray and Co. from postseason contention. They'll stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) to continue the trend in Week 17."
We have a lot of confidence in Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and the rest of the Panthers' offense right now, and earlier this week we were also feeling an upset. However, that was before we learned that linebacker Josey Jewell was ruled out for this week with a quad issue and a concussion.
Jewell has been the team's defensive centerpiece and most-productive tackler in the absence of long-time veteran Shaq Thompson, and his absence will likely be a devastating one - especially against the Tampa rushing attack. If the Bucs have any sense they'll be force-feeding Bucky Irving and Rachaad White until the Panthers prove they can stop it.
A couple other very important players might also be out this week. Right tackle Taylor Moton is listed as doubtful with a knee injury and star cornerback Jaycee Horn is also doubtful with a hip issue. If Horn isn't in the lineup there's very little hope of slowing down Mike Evans, who needs 182 yards to keep his 1,000-yard streak going. It's not out of the question that he could get there in one game.
An upset is still a possibility, but if Moton and Horn are out it's going to take some real luck with turnovers to get the job done.
