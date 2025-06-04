Patrick Jones II sees Carolina Panthers building something special
Dave Canales’s team was on the field Tuesday for OTAs. The Carolina Panthers played a little game between the offense and defense based on a points’ system. When it was all said and done, the defense came out on top.
That’s not something you heard very often in 2024. The Panthers did win four of their final nine games behind a rejuvenated Bryce Young. However, Canales’s team set a dubious single-season NFL record by giving up an astounding 534 points. The Panthers only held one of their 17 opponents to fewer than 20 points.
General manager Dan Morgan had a busy offseason, and the emphasis was fixing Ejiro Evero’s unit. Be it free agency or the draft, Carolina was looking to aid the league’s worst defense in terms of total yards and rushing yards allowed. Morgan also needed to fix a pass rush that produced just 32 sacks in 2024—tied for the third-fewest in the league.
One of the key additions is edge rusher Patrick Jones II, who came up with a career-best seven sacks in his final season with the Vikings in 2024. He was on the winning side of the ball on Tuesday, and he noted the significance of this OTA.
“That’s what it’s all about, man,” said the four-year pro. “People take it real seriously. It is a serious game, but at the end of the day, it’s a game. So, whenever people get together, and you see the whole team celebrating like that and everybody having fun, that’s when you know that’s just the beginning of building something very special.”
The Panthers are certainly overdue when it comes to special. There’s been no winning season or playoff appearance since 2017. Jones, along with other newcomers such as veteran defenders Tre’Von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton, and Bobby Brown III, as well as rookies Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and Cam Jackson, will look to change the defense’s misfortunes this upcoming season.
