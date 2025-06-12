Adam Thielen wouldn't have returned to Panthers if not for Bryce Young surge
Bryce Young's resurgence at the end of last season gave the Carolina Panthers some hope. It showed that they just might've found their QB of the future after literally five seasons of insecurity. It meant that maybe the massive, franchise-altering trade up to get him wasn't for naught.
It also allowed them to keep their top weapon. Adam Thielen, who was somehow the best wide receiver in Carolina the last two seasons, is nearing retirement. He very nearly called it a career during the offseason. But Young's resurgence gave him a reason to at least play this one more year.
According to Nick Carboni of WCNC, Thielen said his QB's play helped make the choice for him. "That was a huge part of it," Thielen said. "I wouldn't be back if it wasn't for the way that Bryce played, the leadership in Dave [Canales] and Dan [Morgan], the coaching staff all coming back. Those were all big factors."
Thielen also said his family gave him the go-ahead to return, so he knew it was the right decision to come back. His contract with the Panthers ends after this year, and it certainly doesn't look like the former Minnesots Vikings star has one more contract left in him.
The Panthers have done well to position themselves for the future after Thielen. He's been their most reliable and best pass-catcher, but they have a ton of young players ready to take the reigns after him in Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jalen Coker, Mitchell Evans, Xavier Legette, and Tetairoa McMillan. They're all first or second-year players, so losing Thielen this offseason might not be as detrimental.
