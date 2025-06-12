Dave Canales on one thing that stands out for Panthers' rookie Tetairoa McMillan
He was the first wide receiver selected in the 2025 NFL draft. It also marked the second consecutive year that the Carolina Panthers addressed the position in the first round. University of Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan enjoyed three solid years with the Wildcats, and really excelled in his final two collegiate seasons.
The team is in the midst of a three-day mandatory minicamp, and head coach Dave Canales had this to say about the 6’4”, 219-pound target.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had some high praise for McMillan before the Panthers made him the eighth overall selection in April.
“Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins. McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot.”
Only the Patriots and Bears gained fewer yards per game through the air this past season than Canales’s team. Hence the addition of rookies McMillan and sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr., as well as former Raiders’ Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow.
Carolina’s passing game produced only 22 scores in 2024, although 15 of those came via the arm of Bryce Young in the final 10 games. Big things are expected of McMillan, who has the capabilities of making a huge impact for a team who did not have a player catch at least 50 passes this past season.
