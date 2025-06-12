All Panthers

Dave Canales on one thing that stands out for Panthers' rookie Tetairoa McMillan

For the second straight year, the Panthers used a first-round pick on a wideout. Tetairoa McMillan has already made a positive impression on his head coach

Russell Baxter

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) in the first half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) in the first half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
He was the first wide receiver selected in the 2025 NFL draft. It also marked the second consecutive year that the Carolina Panthers addressed the position in the first round. University of Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan enjoyed three solid years with the Wildcats, and really excelled in his final two collegiate seasons.

The team is in the midst of a three-day mandatory minicamp, and head coach Dave Canales had this to say about the 6’4”, 219-pound target.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had some high praise for McMillan before the Panthers made him the eighth overall selection in April.

“Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins. McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot.”

Tetairoa McMilla
Jun 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) gets a drink during minicamp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Only the Patriots and Bears gained fewer yards per game through the air this past season than Canales’s team. Hence the addition of rookies McMillan and sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr., as well as former Raiders’ Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow.

Carolina’s passing game produced only 22 scores in 2024, although 15 of those came via the arm of Bryce Young in the final 10 games. Big things are expected of McMillan, who has the capabilities of making a huge impact for a team who did not have a player catch at least 50 passes this past season.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.