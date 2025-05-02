Carolina Panthers' superb offseason ranked almost top-5 in NFL
It’s a franchise that has suffered through seven consecutive losing seasons, the last six with 10 or more setbacks. The Carolina Panthers, off a 5-12 finish in 2024, haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017, and haven’t won a postseason contest since the 2015 NFC Championship Game.
General manager Dan Morgan hit the ground running this offseason addressing the worst defense in the league this past season via free agency. The club inked safety Tre’von Moehrig, defensive tackles Terhsawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, and edge rusher Patrick Jones II to bolster this unit. Carolina also inked cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson to new contracts. Last week, Morgan added eight players in the draft, four on offense and four on defense.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports recently ranked all 32 teams in terms of their offseason endeavors. He had Morgan and the Panthers on the list at No. 6, and gave them a B-plus for their efforts. “The Panthers spent in free agency to upgrade the defense, which allowed them to take a No. 1 receiver in Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth pick. The Panthers needed a lot of work and keep adding important pieces.”
It’s worth noting that the ranking was ahead of the other three teams in the NFC South. Schwab listed the reigning division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 11th (B), the Atlanta Falcons at No. 22 (C), and the New Orleans Saints next-to-last (D).
Of course, grades are one thing and performance is another. This is a Carolina team that ended the season on an opportunistic note, winning four of its final nine outings behind a rejuvenated Bryce Young. Morgan’s additions both in free agency and in the draft must come up big, especially on the defensive side of the ball. It will be interesting to see how much progress the club makes in Dave Canales’s second season as head coach.
