Tetairoa McMillan on short list of 2025 first-round picks to have impact rookie year
For the second consecutive year, the Carolina Panthers used a first-round selection on a wide receiver. In 2024, the team traded back into the first round and secured the services of University of South Carolina standout Xavier Legette. He led Carolina with 49 receptions this past season, good for 497 yards and four touchdowns.
With the eighth overall selection last week, Panthers’ general manager added University of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan. He comes off an impressive three-year run with the Wildcats, totaling a combined 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns in 37 contests.
In a recent column by Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated, he looked at all 32 first-round draft choice and chose nine that would make an impact in 2025. Fifth on his list was McMillan.
“Panthers quarterback Bryce Young vouched for McMillan during the pre-draft process, and Carolina’s decision-makers delivered. Now, Young needs to hold up his end of the bargain and target McMillan, a big-bodied playmaker with terrific ball skills who’s open even when the coverage suggests otherwise. The No. 8 pick has a real chance to be the Panthers’ leading receiver as a rookie.”
The selection of McMillan was somewhat surprising considering the team’s defensive issues from a year ago. Many a mock draft forecasted Morgan to opt for University of Georgia edge-rusher Jalon Walker, or perhaps his teammate Mykel Williams, as Carolina’s choice in the first round. Instead, the Panthers gave Young a sizeable target (6’4”, 219 pounds) who knows his way to the end zone.
The Panthers just added veteran Hunter Renfrow—who did not play in 2024. More importantly, they added the talented McMillan. Keep in mind that the Carolina Panthers were the only team in the league this past season that didn’t have a player catch at least 50 passes. That figures to change if the talented 2025 first-round pick lives up to his billing.
