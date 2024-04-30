Could Selection of Brooks Prompt Panthers to Trade Miles Sanders?
Taking a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft didn't surprise Panthers fans and media, but taking one in the second round sure did. With solid prospects still on the board at positions of need such as corner, edge rusher, and center, selecting Texas' Jonathon Brooks raised some eyebrows.
"When Dave (Canales) and I took this job we said that we were going to create competition in every position group," Panthers GM Dan Morgan said. "Just so happened Jonathon was there. We took the opportunity to draft him. I think it's going to be a really competitive group and I'm excited to see them all compete during training camp and OTAs. It's going to be fun."
The Panthers view Brooks as the top running back in the 2024 draft class and while he had a phenomenal 2023 season, it was cut short due to an ACL tear. He is on schedule to be ready for training camp, but there's always going to be some concern when a player makes his way back from an injury like that.
Selecting Brooks, or any running back for that matter, in the second round should send signals that Carolina may be looking to reshape its running back room. Miles Sanders had an incredibly disappointing first year with the organization and lost out on the starting job to Chuba Hubbard. Sanders has three years left on his deal, but there is a potential out after the 2024 season. When asked about the possibility of trading Sanders, Morgan shot that idea down.
"No, I think it's more we're always going to be, if you want to say in on every deal. Always going to keep our ear to the pavement and be open to everything. In terms of Miles, we love Miles. We see a big role for him. I think Dave would tell you the same, that we think really highly of Miles. We love Miles. He can do a lot for our offense. He's versatile in the pass game and a really good runner. So, we're excited about him as well. "