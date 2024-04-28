Dan Morgan, Dave Canales Recap First Draft as GM & Head Coach
Shortly after making their final selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales met with the media to recap the selections they made over the three day event and where this roster sits heading into the summer months. Below are quotes from Saturday evening's press conference.
Not drafting a center
Dan Morgan: "Yeah, you know, I think I said before we feel really good about Austin Corbett there at center. I think he's progressing well, and I think Dave would say the same thing to you guys. I think him, along with Brady Christensen, you know, he's been getting some snaps at center. You know, we feel like he has a lot of potential there as well. You know, so we feel good about it, but we are always going to be looking to challenge our roster and get better and create that competition. We're not going to leave anything -- we're not going to close the door on bringing somebody else in as well. "
If the draft helped made progress in building a great team
Dave Canales: "Absolutely. I feel like we really took advantage of some of those spots to bring a bunch of talent into our roster. Specifically talking about the offense. Just looking positionally with running back and receiver and a tight end. Skill-wise just really bringing a little bit of juice there to really challenge that whole group and elevate the offense. So, I'm really excited about what we did there."
If LB Michael Barrett compares to Sam Mills in any way
Dan Morgan: "I wouldn't say specifically that it was Sam Mills. I think you just see a really good football player, really good instincts, really good nose for the ball. He's been productive, a guy that we thought highly of. Think he has a lot of potential and we're excited about him. "
Drafting CB Chau Smith-Wade and if Stephon Gilmore is still an option
Dan Morgan: "Yeah, so first off, we're really excited about Chau. Chau is a guy that can play inside, he can play outside, so we liked his versatility. Good on special teams. I think he's a guy that can really contribute and make us better. You know, I think obviously at every position we're going to look to improve, not just the corner position. But, again, going to try to create depth and competition everywhere. You know, as far as Stephon, we're not going to close the door on anything and we'll continue to talk and explore and see where that goes. "
On if the team will listen to trade offers for RB Miles Sanders
Dan Morgan: "No, I think it's more we're always going to be, if you want to say in on every deal. Always going to keep our ear to the pavement and be open to everything. In terms of Miles, we love Miles. We see a big role for him. I think Dave would tell you the same, that we think really highly of Miles. We love Miles. He can do a lot for our offense. He's versatile in the pass game and a really good runner. So, we're excited about him as well. "
Where this roster is compared to last year's
Dan Morgan: "Definitely not going to get into comparisons. You know, I think we have to make this roster the best that we can for the team this year, in 2024. You know, that's our goal, is to take it day by day and to build it and make it the best that we can with what we have in store. Me and Dave, we talk every day about the roster and which ways we can make it better. I think we're headed in a good direction.
Drafting TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
Dave Canales: "Yeah, versatility. I sound like a broken record, but it's really what we're looking for. For our system and the things that JT, as he goes by, the things that he showed on film; just being able to use him as a receiver, in the run game in creative ways. He's definitely not the traditional in-line type of tight end.
"He's a guy that can do a lot of different things. He made some dynamic plays with the ball in his hands and is really strong at the catch. That's probably one of the biggest things that we saw in him, is just the contested catch part. He's got massive hands and really does attack the ball. Anymore in this league tight ends, to really get that separation and man-to-man, it's pretty hard. Most of them are around the same speed except for a few guys. Since they're going to be covered, the contested catch is big, and that's where he really separated himself from the rest of the guys and we saw a great opportunity. Had all night to sleep on it, woke up in the morning and talked through some stuff and we're so excited to make that decision."