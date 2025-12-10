Derrick Brown’s pass-rushing is great, but it speaks to major Panthers’ issue

Earlier today, Pro Football Focus released its “NFL pass-rusher rankings ahead of Week 15,” which obviously featured a lot of very familiar names.

“We know that quarterback is the most important position on the field,” explained Pro Football Focus’ Ryan Smith, “but a great pass rush is the ultimate equalizer. Pressure disrupts timing, rhythm and accuracy, something only the elite quarterbacks can consistently overcome.”

Last season,” added Smith, “13 of the top 15 teams in PFF pass-rush grade had a winning record. In 2023, 15 of the top 16 teams in PFF pass-rush grade had a winning record. A dominant pass-rush is undeniably crucial to a team’s success over the course of the season.”

Hence, Smith presented the league’s Top 32 pass-rushers entering Week 15. It is hardly a surprise that Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett is atop of the list. He’s followed, respectively, by Micah Parsons (Packers), Aidan Hutchinson (Lions), Will Anderson Jr. (Texans), and Jeffery Simmons (Titans).

At No. 32 is Carolina Panthers’ defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who is enjoying a solid year after missing all but one game in 2024. He’s sixth on the team with 45 tackles, and leads Dave Canales’s club with a career-high four sacks. Of all the players on this list, Brown leads the way with seven batted passes.

Brown is Pro Football Focus’ No. 8 interior defender. What is worth noting that the six-year veteran and 2023 Pro Bowler actually has a higher grade as a pass-rusher (73.3) than a run-stopper (64.9). You may think that would be something that would open up things for other defenders in terms of getting to the quarterback. That hasn’t been the case as only the San Francisco 49ers (16) than the Panthers (16).

Perhaps that changes over the final four weeks. Rookies Nic Scourton (3.0) and Princely Umanmielen (1.5) have combined for 4.5 QB traps this season, Canales’s team will need all the pass rush they can get the final four weeks vs. the Saints, Buccaneers (twice) and Seahawks as the Panthers make their push for a playoff spot.

