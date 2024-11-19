5 NFL Draft prospect Panthers fans must watch this weekend
It's never too early for fans of the Carolina Panthers to dive into the upcoming NFL Draft. Sure, the team is on a two game winning streak and the defending champions are coming into town; take a second, smell the roses, and dream of the bright future that another top ten pick will have in Process Blue. With the college season winding down, draftniks will only have a handful of opportunities to live scout the talent that is just months away from entering the NFL, this weekend being one of them.
Let's take a look at some prospects to keep an eye on this weekend.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
These two B1G stars are going to share top billing as they'll be sharing the field in the week's most important game. The undefeated Hoosiers will be looking to solidify their status as national contenders when they enter The Shoe as a 12-point underdog to the Buckeyes behind the play of their stellar quarterback.
Rourke, an Ohio University transfer, has been lights out since following Curt Cignetti to Indiana. His 2410 yards and 21-4 touchdown to interception ratio have been pivotal to the Hoosiers' consistent boat racing of their opponents, and his draft status has skyrocketed due to his size, fluidity, and penchant for hitting anticipatory throws. He's still a mid-round talent, but Carolina should draft a quarterback at some point in 2025 no matter how Bryce Young performs down the stretch, and Rourke will be an option later on during the draft weekend.
Egbuka on the other hand is a lock to be picked in either the first or second round. The chain-moving connoisseur in Ohio State's passing game would be an ideal replacement for Adam Thielen if the veteran departs for greener pastures this summer. B/R compared him to Amon Ra St. Brown, the dynamic slot receiver for the Detroit Lions, an archetype that would slot in nicely between Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker's penchant for attacking opposing secondaries vertically.
Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter Jr.
Get ready to learn Abdul Carter Jr. buddy.
Carter Jr. will be a popular name in Panthers mock draft circles over the coming months. His explosive pass rushing ability is reminiscent of another Penn State great, Micah Parsons, making him an ideal selection for Carolina in round one of the draft.
Carter Jr. makes up for what he lacks in polish with top-notch athleticism. He'll likely be resigned to a full-time pass rushing role early in his career, a job that is wide open on Ejiro Evero's defense. D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney can handle the down-to-down grind of slowing down opposing rushing offenses, allowing Carter Jr. to attack opposing tackles with a full stamina bar off the bench as he continues to fine tune the details of his game.
Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter
Hunter's game is indescribable. The two-way phenom is playing at an All-American level as a defensive back while simultaneously pacing the Buffaloes in receiving yards. His play is reaching mythological heights that can best be digested by watching Colorado play, and they've got a doozy of a test on Saturday afternoon. A trip to Lawrence, Kansas is on deck to face Lance Leipold's red hot Jayhawks in a game that has legitimate Big 12 conference title implications for Colorado. Enjoy the show that is 100+ snaps of Travis Hunter attempting to will the Buffalos into the College Football Playoff.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward
The Hurricanes used their bye week to lick their wounds following a loss to Georgia Tech, but another test is on deck for The U. Quarterback Cam Ward's rocket ship ascent to the top of NFL Draft boards is due to his video game-like combination of athleticism, arm strength, and off-script playmaking, three traits that will entice general managers and head coaches across the NFL. If Carolina selects a quarterback at the top of the draft, Ward will be in the mix of names, and there's no better time than now for Panthers fans to familiarize themselves with a name that will be hot from now until April.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Panthers hold steady, Chiefs fall from #1 spot
Where do the Carolina Panthers rank in total 2025 NFL draft capital?
Dave Canales finally announces QB decision for Week 12 vs. Chiefs
Panthers announce 4 roster moves, including TE Ian Thomas to IR