Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft: Bryce Young gets WR1 + heavy focus on defense

The 2025 NFL Draft is not until late April, but it's never too early to start formulating opinions on what the Carolina Panthers will do with their picks. Each and every Sunday leading up to the draft, we will release a new seven-round mock draft, projecting each Panthers pick.
Here are this week's picks.
RD 1, Pick 8: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
The Panthers can go in a lot of directions here with the eighth overall pick. If McMillan is off the board here, I'd expect they'll go defense. But for now, we're saying he'll slip right into the Panthers' lap. This would be the best-case scenario, in my opinion. Sure, Abdul Carter and Mason Graham would provide an immediate impact on defense, but McMillan would help take Bryce Young and this young offense to a whole new level.
RD 2, Pick 53: LB Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
There are a few guys every year that you'll watch tape of and think, "Woah, that's a Dan Morgan guy." Jack Sawyer is one of two "Dan Morgan guys" that I have mocked to Carolina in this projection. He's tough as nails, plays bigger than his frame, and is a true leader. I'm not exactly sure where he would fit in Ejiro Evero's defense, but he'll find a home and be a playmaker wherever that spot may be.
RD 3, Pick 73: S Andrew Mukuba (Texas)
The Panthers have five safeties who will become free agents this offseason - Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin Jr., and Lonnie Johnson. They were part of a defense that gave up the most points in NFL history. I seriously doubt all five will be back. Carolina needs a younger option in the back end who can make plays on the ball. Mukuba finished near the top of the nation in interceptions (5) to go along with seven passes defended. Carolina has never drafted a Clemson Tiger, but Mukuba played the first three years of his career there, so does it count?
RD 4, Pick 109: CB Cobee Bryant (Kansas)
Jaycee Horn needs a little bit of help. Okay, actually, a lot of help. Bryant makes a ton of sense due to his ability to make plays on the ball and tackle in the open field. He picked off 13 passes over four seasons and had 22 passes defended. With Bryant on the field, opposing teams can't just throw the ball to the opposite side of Jaycee Horn all the time. They're going to have to challenge him.
RD 4, Pick 113: C Jared Wilson (Georgia)
There are a lot of questions at center for the Panthers this offseason. Do they bring Austin Corbett back? If they do, does he start? Do they bring Cade Mays or Brady Christensen back? If they do, do either of them have a chance to be the guy? I'd imagine at least one of the three makes a return to compete for the job, but Morgan will probably take a good, long look at drafting one on day three. Wilson, the Winston-Salem native, is our pick for now.
RD 5, Pick 140: RB Cam Skattebo (Arizona State)
Here is the other "Dan Morgan guy." Skattebo is exactly who you would think of if you tried to envision what Morgan wants in a running back. Chuba Hubbard is clearly RB1, but with Jonathon Brooks suffering another knee injury, Carolina is going to need another back or two to complement Chuba. Skattebo can be the short-yardage/goal line back, which can help take some big hits off of Hubbard.
RD 5, Pick 148: DL Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech)
Peebles is a little undersized at 6'2", 280 lbs, but he can make up for it with his athleticism. In his final season with the Hokies, he registered 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three sacks.
RD 5, Pick 163: DL Anto Saka (Northwestern)
Saka needs to continue filling out his frame but could be a depth option off the edge while contributing on special teams.
RD 7, Pick 226: TE Gavin Bartholomew (Pitt)
Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, and Feleipe Franks are all set to become free agents. There's a good chance only one returns, so they'll need to add some bodies to the room this offseason. Bartholomew proves during his collegiate career that he can be a receiving threat, catching 105 passes for 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns.
