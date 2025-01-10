Carolina Panthers find Bryce Young weapons in 3-round 2025 NFL mock draft
The Carolina Panthers have retired the pads, stowed away the jerseys, and hung up the cleats for the time being, as the franchise's focus turns towards free agency and the NFL Draft. With the eighth overall pick and the potential for gobs of cap space in tow, Dan Morgan, Brandt Tillis, and Dave Canales are set to reshape the face of their roster in the coming months.
We've done a handful of three-round mock drafts in recent months, but this is the first pass at one now that the draft order is set. Let's take a look.
Round one, pick eight: Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia
Drafting defensive players from the University of Georgia has become something of a META for NFL franchises. Kirby Smart has built his Bulldogs defense into an NFL factory that cranks out high-end professional football starters on a yearly basis.
One of the latest Georgia Bulldog projected to get selected in the top half of the first round is ball-hawking safety Malaki Starks. The Panthers abhorrent run defense desperately needs bodies in the trenches, but the tantalizing playmaking ability that Starks possesses is hard to pass up on.
Starks flies around the field with top-notch instincts that scrounge up memories of NFL legends like Ed Reed and Brian Dawkins. The skilled prospect's ability to track down the ball in the passing game while bursting downhill in the run game make him the idealistic, Kyle Hamilton-like modern NFL safety.
Baltimore's defense, led by Kyle Hamilton, transformed when he became a full-time safety, and Starks could have the same long-term impact on Carolina's historically bad 2024 unit.
Round two: Harold Fannin Jr., Tight end, Bowling Green
This is probably too early for Fannin Jr., but I couldn't resist. A dominant tight end can completely change the face of an NFL passing game, and Fannin Jr. has a ton of potential as a primary receiving option.
The Bowling Green product is a versatile pass catcher that Dave Canales can move all over the Carolina Panthers' formation. The Falcons used Fannin Jr. has an in-line tight end, an H-back, and a wide receiver, among other roles, in an effort to best utilize his vast skill set.
Dropping Fannin Jr. alongside Ja'Tavion Sanders into Carolina's offense will create mismatches in both the passing and the run games, making him a fun prospect for the Panthers to target in the second round.
Round three: Tory Horton, Wide receiver, Colorado State
Tory Horton is a wonderful compliment to Carolina's ascending core of wide receivers. A trio including Jalen Coker in the slot, Xavier Legette as a versatile, formation-fluid Y, and Horton as the full-time, vertical stretching X will assuredly cause problems for the NFC South.
