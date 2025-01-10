Panthers could pursue creative trade for Packers' frustrated star
The Carolina Panthers showed some progress toward the end of the NFL season, so now, it's time for them to put the pedal to the metal and start stacking the roster.
The problem for the Panthers is that it will be difficult for them to make major moves in free agency given their rather skimpy cap space, so they may need to get creative and pursue shrewd trades.
One potential avenue for Carolina to explore is dealing for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
Doubs expressed frustration earlier in the season due to his diminishing role and actually skipped a couple of practices as a result.
While the young pass-catcher said he regretted his actions, it doesn't change the fact that there may be too many cooks in the kitchen in Green Bay.
The Panthers should absolutely make a call to the Packers to see if Doubs could be available, as he would almost certainly become the No. 1 receiver in Carolina's aerial attack.
Is Doubs a No. 1-caliber guy? That remains to be seen, but he has thrived in a Packers offense that also includes wide outs Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks as well as tight end Tucker Kraft, so he may definitely be able to put up big numbers as the top guy.
Now, it should be noted that Watson tore his ACL during Green Bay's season finale, which could unquestionably alter the Packers' decision-making process when it comes to potentially moving Doubs in the coming months.
That being said, Green Bay could also be in the market for a top receiver like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin, which would absolutely open the door to a Doubs trade.
A young receiving corps of Dobbs, Xavier Legette and Jalen Cooker would be pretty impressive, and all three of those pass-catchers could grow with quarterback Bryce Young.
Doubs caught 46 passes for 601 yards and three touchdowns this season. For comparison's sake, Adam Thielen was the Panthers' leading receiver in 2024, snaring 48 balls for 615 yards and five scores.
And keep in mind: Doubs did that in an offense that was loaded with other weapons.
So, yeah: Carolina could definitely use Doubs in its employ.
