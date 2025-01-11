2 enticing sleeper WRs for Panthers to target in NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers need to add some weapons for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason, and while it would be nice for them to sign Tee Higgins in free agency, that's probably not realistic.
The Panthers will likely have to settle more for shrewd signings and creative trades, and they will also need to find some hits in the NFL Draft.
Luckily, there should be some very interesting wide receivers available for Carolina in April.
Here are a couple of wide outs Carolina should absolutely be monitoring in the NFL Draft.
Tez Johnson, Oregon
Tez Johnson is expected to be a Day 2 pick and could be available in the third round, and while he may not have the prototypical No. 1 receiver frame like Tetairoa McMillan or Luther Burden, he is explosive enough to absolutely make some noise in the NFL.
Johnson caught 83 passes for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns this year, and last season, he hauled in 86 receptions for 1,182 yards and 10 scores during his debut campaign at Oregon (he spent his first three collegiate seasons at Troy).
The 22-year-old brings elite speed and athleticism to the table, and he may have a little bit of Tyreek Hill in him (remember: Hill was a fifth-round pick back in 2016).
Johnson projects to be a slot receiver on the NFL level, but the Panthers should definitely consider him if he is available.
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
That brings us to one of the most intriguing receiver prospects in the NFL Draft: Elic Ayomanor.
Ayomanor first popped up on everyone's radar in 2023 when he rattled off 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado, with much of that production coming against Travis Hunter.
He ended that season with 62 grabs for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns, and this year, he snared 63 balls for 831 yards and six scores.
Ayomanor has a great set of physical tools. He has great size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds), impressive speed and terrific hands.
If Ayomanor played for a bigger school, he may be viewed as a better prospect.
Either way, Carolina should definitely be monitoring Ayomanor, who could represent a big red-zone target for Bryce Young.
