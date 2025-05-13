ESPN insider expects big things from one Panthers rookie
The Carolina Panthers made seven non-Day 1 picks, and so many of them are poised to make an impact. Lathan Ransom has a very easy path to starting. Jimmy Horn Jr. is already a training camp standout. Cam'Ron Jackson is likely to be a huge depth piece. Both Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton are expected to be key edge rushers eventually.
The latter is perhaps the most exciting, at least according to ESPN's Field Yates. The ESPN analyst ranked Scourton eighth among all defenders selected outside round one in terms of their possible impact. He thinks Scourton could be huge for Carolina.
"I don't think any other edge rusher in this year's class takes his run stuffing/edge setting responsibilities as pridefully as Scourton. He's a heavy-handed, powerful and intense player on every single down," Yates said. "Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will trust Scourton in any situation given that dependability as a run defender and his pass-rush prowess."
Yates did acknowledge that Scourton's sack numbers fell in 2024 (five), but he led the Big Ten in sacks at Purdue in 2023 (10). He also said the edge rusher has an "advanced arsenal of rush tactics and can contribute right away," especially with Jadeveon Clowney now a free agent after being released.
With Clowney gone, it certainly looks like one of Scourton and Umanmielen will start opposite DJ Wonnum. Pat Jones will also be in the mix, but the rookies figure to have a better shot at this time. Scourton, possibly because of his run defense, has the best chance.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers release another edge rusher after Jadeveon Clowney cut
Projected Panthers-Chiefs trade lands Bryce Young a top weapon
PFF names Panthers 1 of 4 NFL teams on the verge of turnaround
Panthers’ toughest game of 2025 when reigning NFL MVP visits