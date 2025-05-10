Carolina Panthers release another edge rusher following Jadeveon Clowney cut
This past season, the Carolina Panthers’ defense was the worst in the league. From allowing the most total yards and most rushing yards in the NFL in 2024, to surrendering a league-high 35 touchdown passes. Dave Canales’s club gave up a record 534 points, managed only 17 takeaways, and totaled a disappointing 32 sacks.
On Thursday, the team parted ways with 11-year pro Jadeveon Clowney, who tied for the team lead in sacks in 2024 albeit with only 5.5 quarterback traps. The franchise made a move on Friday, albeit for different reasons.
Outside linebacker Kenny Dyson Jr. joined the team last offseason as a rookie free agent shortly after the 2024 NFL draft. He spent five seasons at Bryant University, and really came into his own in his third year with the Bulldogs. The 6’3”, 235-pound defender finished his collegiate career with 25.5 sacks—all but one of those coming in his final three seasons.
In 2024, Dyson appeared in only two games with the Panthers. He was credited with one defensive stop, and a quarterback hit, as well as a tackle on special teams.
Obviously, there’s a youth movement in Charlotte with the parting of ways with Clowney. This offseason, there’s been the free-agent signing of former Vikings’ linebacker Patrick Jones II, as well as the drafting in late April of Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton and University of Mississippi’s Princely Umanmielen in the second and third round, respectively. Last year, the Panthers added YOUNG edge rusher D.J. Wonnum, also a former member of the Vikings.
The release of Dyson was a bit surprising considering he really didn’t get much of an opportunity to show what he could do. Hence, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see the organization bring back the soon-to-be 24-year-old prospect sometime down the road.
