PFF names Carolina Panthers 1 of 4 NFL teams on the verge of a turnaround
The Carolina Panthers, despite a pretty weak skill-position group and a historically bad defense, finished the season 4-6 last season. That was Bryce Young's record in the final 10 games after he returned from the bench, so his play was a big reason for that. His play and the team's overall record had many thinking they were primed for a breakout in 2025.
Add PFF to that group. They just detailed four teams they believe, based on the analytical evidence, are poised to enjoy a big turnaround soon. The outlet noted that encouraging, close losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs last season were both good evidence.
They pointed to the improved offensive line play as a big reason they were better in 2024 than in 2023, and the Panthers have retained every member of their offensive line from last season. They should once again keep Bryce Young upright.
The defense was another story, but PFF likes what Carolina has done on that side of the ball as well. "Since the Panthers generated pressure on just 25.9% of pass plays in 2024 — by far the lowest rate in the league — help on the defensive side was necessary, too. Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft was more about defense for Carolina, which selected edge defenders Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen with their second- and third-round picks, respectively."
This should be a much-improved unit on paper, and the analytics suggest that Carolina could be suprisingly good this year. In a weak NFC South, that could mean they contend to dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and make the playoffs.
