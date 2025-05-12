Panthers rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. makes a promise about his best asset on the field
The Carolina Panthers picked Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round of the NFL draft, closing out their class with the Colorado wide receiver. As the final pick in a pretty deep class (the Panthers made eight total picks), it might be easy to overlook Horn Jr. and not expect much from him.
However, he's already impressing at rookie training camp, and he just made a promise that should excite Panthers fans. He says he has a little bit of Steve Smith Sr. in him, which is something that is a bold claim, but it could mean the Panthers have a steal.
He said, "[Smith] was a strong, short receiver, you know? He was really explosive every time he touched the ball. You knew something would go down, he was trying to put somebody in the dirt with his hands. That's just how he played, he played relentlessly. Fearlessly. I'll kind of be like that, too."
He also said that his speed will be the biggest area that relentless nature will translate to. Horn Jr. is expected to make the roster as a returner and become a key gadget player. The Panthers don't have a true speed threat, and Horn is positioned to be that and more despite being the last pick GM Dan Morgan made this year.
Interestingly enough, Smith and Horn were not top draft picks. Smith was a third-round pick, while Horn Jr. went in the sixth round. The Panthers also started Smith as a return man before he eventually became the best wide receiver they've ever had, so Horn could be onto something with his Smith comparison.
