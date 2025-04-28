Last Carolina 2025 NFL draft pick sees himself as a ‘pit bull’ for the Panthers
When Dan Morgan was first named the general manager of the Carolina Panthers, one of the very first things that he made clear was that he and head coach Dave Canales were on the hunt for dogs. They wanted to bring back that toughness and physicality that made the Carolina Panthers an annual contender in the NFC South in recent years. Now, with two off-seasons nearly in the books, the duo has made a lot of progress in transforming the roster to fit their vision.
Over the weekend, the Panthers selected Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who racked up 1008 yards and seven touchdowns in his two years with the Buffs. He may not overwhelm you with his size, checking in at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, but the Sanford, Florida native packs quite the punch, to go along with his dynamic speed.
Earlier this off-season, in an interview with Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Horn compared himself to a pit bull, which may have caught the attention of the dog hunter, Dan Morgan.
“I’m a dog. I compare myself to a red-nosed and a blue-nosed pit (bull). Them type of dogs, they’re real loyal, they fight to the end, and they’ve got a lot of heart. They don’t give up.”
Horn will likely be used heavily in the slot, slated behind veteran Adam Thielen and the recently signed Hunter Renfrow. He can, however, play the X and Z if needed. Although the Panthers made a big splash in the first round by selecting Tetairoa McMillan, they needed to add more speed to the wide receiver group and accomplished that by grabbing Horn.
