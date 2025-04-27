Fully updated Panthers depth chart, including 2025 NFL draft picks + undrafted signees
The 2025 NFL draft is officially in the books, and now, the Carolina Panthers will look to make minor moves in free agency to strengthen the bottom half of the roster.
Where does each draft pick sit in our initial depth chart projection? Here's a quick breakdown, followed by the position-by-position projection.
First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan is the only expected day one starter, and even that is not a given. The Panthers have Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen returning, and as Dave Canales mentioned, he'll have to earn that starting role.
Pass rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen will likely be rotational players as rookies, but they'll have a chance to expand their respective roles as the season moves along. If, for whatever reason, the Panthers decide to trade Jadeveon Clowney, then one of the two could slide into a starting role.
Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom may be a day-three draft pick, but could be the biggest surprise of this class. He plays downhill with physicality, which is exactly what this defense needs after struggling mightily against the run a year ago.
Note: Names in bold are rookie draft picks.
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer, Ethan Garbers
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Raheem Blackshear, Trevor Etienne, Emani Bailey
WR (X): Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Dan Chisena, Brycen Tremayne
WR (SL): Adam Thielen, David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr.
WR (Z): Xavier Legette, Dax Milne, T.J. Luther, Jacolby George
TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Jordan Matthews, James Mitchell, Mitchell Evans, Colin Granger
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Brandon Walton
LG: Damien Lewis, Jarrett Kingston, Ja'Tyre Carter
C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, Sam Roberts
NT: Bobby Brown, Shy Tuttle, Cam Jackson, Popo Aumavae, Jerrod Clark
DE: Tershawn Wharton, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Princely Umanmielen, DJ Johnson, Carlos Basham, Kenny Dyson
ILB: Trevin Wallace, Christian Rozeboom, Jacoby Windmon
ILB: Josey Jewell, Claudin Cherelus, Jon Rhattigan
OLB: D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, Thomas Incoom, Amare Barno
CB: Jaycee Horn, Shemar Bartholomew, Mike Reid
CB: Mike Jackson, Akayleb Evans
NCB: Chau Smith-Wade
FS: Damani Richardson, Nick Scott, Isaac Gifford
SS: Trevon Moehrig, Lathan Ransom
