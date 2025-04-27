Fully updated Panthers depth chart, including 2025 NFL draft picks + undrafted signees

All Panthers

A look at where each rookie sits on Carolina's depth chart.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is selected by the Carolina Panthers as the number eight pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL draft is officially in the books, and now, the Carolina Panthers will look to make minor moves in free agency to strengthen the bottom half of the roster.

Where does each draft pick sit in our initial depth chart projection? Here's a quick breakdown, followed by the position-by-position projection.

First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan is the only expected day one starter, and even that is not a given. The Panthers have Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen returning, and as Dave Canales mentioned, he'll have to earn that starting role.

Pass rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen will likely be rotational players as rookies, but they'll have a chance to expand their respective roles as the season moves along. If, for whatever reason, the Panthers decide to trade Jadeveon Clowney, then one of the two could slide into a starting role.

Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom may be a day-three draft pick, but could be the biggest surprise of this class. He plays downhill with physicality, which is exactly what this defense needs after struggling mightily against the run a year ago.

Note: Names in bold are rookie draft picks.

OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer, Ethan Garbers

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Raheem Blackshear, Trevor Etienne, Emani Bailey

WR (X): Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Dan Chisena, Brycen Tremayne

WR (SL): Adam Thielen, David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr.

WR (Z): Xavier Legette, Dax Milne, T.J. Luther, Jacolby George

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Jordan Matthews, James Mitchell, Mitchell Evans, Colin Granger

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Brandon Walton

LG: Damien Lewis, Jarrett Kingston, Ja'Tyre Carter

C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, Sam Roberts

NT: Bobby Brown, Shy Tuttle, Cam Jackson, Popo Aumavae, Jerrod Clark

DE: Tershawn Wharton, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Princely Umanmielen, DJ Johnson, Carlos Basham, Kenny Dyson

ILB: Trevin Wallace, Christian Rozeboom, Jacoby Windmon

ILB: Josey Jewell, Claudin Cherelus, Jon Rhattigan

OLB: D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, Thomas Incoom, Amare Barno

CB: Jaycee Horn, Shemar Bartholomew, Mike Reid

CB: Mike Jackson, Akayleb Evans

NCB: Chau Smith-Wade

FS: Damani Richardson, Nick Scott, Isaac Gifford

SS: Trevon Moehrig, Lathan Ransom

