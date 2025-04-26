Carolina Panthers make big decision on left tackle Ickey Ekwonu
The Carolina Panthers have decided to pick up the fifth-year option for their 2023 first-round draft pick, left tackle Ickey Ekwonu. A sixth overall pick that year out of North Carolina State, Ekwonu didn't exactly hit the ground running in the NFL in the way you'd hope from out of a top-10 overall pick. However, Ekwonu has steadily improved over time and took a big step forward in 2024.
For the year Ekwonu earned a strong 80.5 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus to go with a 66.2 in pass blocking. That second mark will need to improve, but as of yet he hasn't had a break-through in this department, earning grades of 67.5, 62.3 and 66.2 in three years.
In case you're wondering, the cost of Ekwonu's fifth-year option will come out to $17,560,000. All of that will be fully guaranteed, unless of course the Panthers sign Ekwonu to an extension before then.
Whether that happens or not will depend a great deal on how Ekwonu performs in 2025. If he can take the next step and start playing at a Pro Bowl level, there's a strong case to give him a lucrative long-term deal. However, if he regresses or doesn't show improvement it might be best to let him play out that option and then re-evaluate from there.
As for how this impacts Carolina's plans, most likely it explains why they have passed on offensive tackle prospects in the draft after sniffing around a few of them in the pre-draft process.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers GM Dan Morgan gives cryptic answer on Jadeveon Clowney future
How Jalon Walker’s draft room reacted to getting passed over by Panthers
Winners and losers for Panthers after the first 3 rounds of 2025 NFL draft
Tetairoa McMillan clears the air on viral video that led to pre-draft concern