ESPN makes bizarre pick for Carolina Panthers' best potential two-way player
The Carolina Panthers got a close look at the top overall prospect from the 2025 NFL draft class in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it seems like an outside possibility, there is a chance that Travis Hunter will start a new trend in the league of two-way players.
Who might the Panthers play both ways? ESPN recently asked their 32 beat writers to come up with an answer for their respective teams. For the Panthers, David Newton's choice was veteran wide receiver David Moore.
"Moore gets the nod here even though he just went on the injured reserve with an elbow injury. Moore has no experience on defense, but his coaches say Moore could play cornerback in a crunch if necessary because of his versatility. He has been a top contributor on special teams as a gunner and has been consistent as a receiver and runner on reverses that led to his injury."
We'll have to agree to disagree on that take. Moore's game speed does not look fast enough to keep up with most pro wide receivers on the boundary and he's not agile enough to cover the slot, either.
So, who should get the nod for Carolina in this scenario?
We have two candidates in mind. For one thing, it sure would be interesting to see star defensive tackle Derrick Brown taking a few snaps at guard. His powerful anchor could give him a leg up in pass protection and we'd love to see him pulling and acting as a lead blocker.
That being said, the real answer here is cornerback Jaycee Horn. While he's not exactly known as a ball-hawk, Horn has three intereptions and 27 pass breakups and is capable of keeping up with even the most gifted receivers in the league. It's not difficult to imagine Horn being a sharp route runner and great separator, making him a mean threat on go balls and post routes.
