Dave Canales shares positive update on underrated Panthers weapon Jalen Coker
The Carolina Panthers have ruled out four players for tomorrow's home game against the Miami Dolphins. That includes starting running back Chuba Hubbard, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, slot cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. They have also listed DJ Wonnum, Cam Jackson and LaBryan Ray as questionable.
All together there are 12 players on this week's injury report, which is fairly high for this early in the season. By comparison, the Miami Dolphins had just six names on theirs. The rash of injuries has exposed Carolina's lack of depth in a bad way, especially at the wide receiver position.
The biggest name missing there is Jalen Coker, who landed on injured reserve just before the season started. Head coach Dave Canales shared some good news on Coker in yesterday's press conference, though. He says his 21-day practice window will open next week.
Coker suffered a serious quad strain in practice the day after the Panthers traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings.
It's a moderate concern because Coker missed a full month in his rookie year with a similar injury, raising questions if he's vulnerable to soft-tissue inuries.
That would be a shame because when Coker has been on the field he's been one of precious few pleasant surprises for the Panthers in recent years.
Coker didn't see his first real action as a rookie until October against the Chicago Bears, when he immediately flashed geniune potential, posting 68 yards on four targets. He had other big games against the Denver Broncos and then against the Dallas Cowboys after returning from his injury.
The best thing about Coker's game is that it's jived well with Bryce Young, who doesn't seem to have an established chemistry with any other pass-catcher on Carolina's roster in Thielen's absence.
Hopefully the Panthers can string together a couple of wins the next two weeks against Miami and Dallas, giving Coker all the time he needs to recover and return to the lineup with his team at 3-3. That would at least give them a fighting chance to compete for a Wild Card spot.
Either way, Carolina's receiver corps clearly needs all the help it can get - and Coker should be in line for a huge role when he returns to the field, regardless of draft status.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers announce more bad injury news among 9 roster moves
Dismal Bryce Young stat raises questions about future with Panthers
NFL evaluator shares brutally honest take on Bryce Young's performance
Panthers have 2 of the NFL's top 15 rookies, one’ a pleasant surprise