One Panthers star earns well-deserved Pro Bowl nod, another an egregious snub

The Pro Bowl results are in, and they're not terribly kind to the Carolina Panthers. This has been true for a while because they haven't had many stars, and they've been one of the worst teams in the NFL for a few seasons now.

That's not the case anymore. They're 8-7 and in first place. They have some players who could make the Pro Bowl. An argument (some of them admittedly pretty weak) could be made for Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, Tetairoa McMillan, Rico Dowdle, and others.

Somehow, only one Panther got the call.

Jaycee Horn lands Pro Bowl nod

Jaycee Horn is a Pro Bowl cornerback for the second season in a row. The Panthers have long felt that the only thing slowing him down has been his health.

Well, in the past two seasons, he's missed a total of three games, and it's resulted in two consecutive Pro Bowl nods. Horn is having a career year, and he earned the nod.

This comes directly after a game in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not target Horn once. They were scared to throw the ball his way. In general, they were more hesitant to throw, but they really wanted to stay away from Horn.

That was not without reason. He has the second-most interceptions among all NFL players this year. Horn also has eight pass-breakups. He's been really hard to throw on.

Horn is the first back-to-back Pro Bowl Panther since Brian Burns in 2021 and 2022.

Derrick Brown ignored in Pro Bowl vote

The biggest snub for the Panthers, and perhaps for the entire NFL, is Derrick Brown. He is somehow not a Pro Bowl interior defensive lineman despite being one of the best in the league.

He leads the team in sacks, and he's been the biggest reason this defense is halfway decent in 2025. He was passed over for Jalen Carter, Quinnen Williams, and Leonard Williams. Those players have been good, but Brown has been, too.

It is a little unfair that Quinnen Williams gets an NFC spot since he's played two games for an NFC team. That spot should go to Brown, and Williams could be an AFC player. Yes, he's in the NFC, but most of his work came for the New York Jets.

Two alternates for Panthers

The Panthers did get two alternates. Rico Dowdle, who's having a carer year, is a fifth alternate. So is Tetairoa McMillan, so they could make it in based on who makes the Super Bowl or who drops out.

The NFL isn't naming alternate D-linemen, so Brown has no shot of making it, ensuring he remains an insane snub.

