NFL Score Predictions - Week 14

Jets at Bills

I don't see how the Jets can sweep the Bills, I just don't. I expect Buffalo to come out and play their most complete game of the season and take control of this one from the opening kick.

Prediction: Bills 31, Jets 13.

Browns at Bengals

Joe Burrow is 0-4 in his career against the Cleveland Browns. That winless streak ends today. Cincinnati is starting to heat up and is all of a sudden looking like one of the better teams in the AFC.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Browns 20.

Texans at Cowboys

The Cowboys put up 54 on the Colts last week. What do you think that offense is going to do against Houston? This one will get ugly in a hurry.

Prediction: Cowboys 44, Texans 7.

Vikings at Lions

Am I crazy enough to pick the Lions? You bet I am. I love the way Dan Campbell's team plays even though they have their struggles defensively. They play hard for four quarters and this just seems like a game that they can steal.

Prediction: Lions 31, Vikings 28.

Jaguars at Titans

For the most part, the Jags have played well on the road but they continue to fall short. I see the same thing happening today. Derrick Henry records his first 100-yard game in five weeks and powers the Titans to victory.

Prediction: Titans 24, Jaguars 16.

Eagles at Giants

It's been a long time since the Giants played a meaningful divisional game in the month of December. I'm a little skeptic of the Eagles being the "best team in the NFL" and really their own division for that matter. New York's defense steps up and creates three turnovers on the day.

Prediction: Giants 20, Eagles 17.

Ravens at Steelers

No Lamar Jackson? No problem. Tyler Huntley may be 1-3 in his career as a starter, but the Steelers don't pose any major issues for him and Baltimore. Sure, Kenny Pickett and the Steeler offense are playing a little bit better, but they won't have the firepower to keep up. Baltimore rushes for over 220 yards and dominates the time of possession.

Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 9.

Chiefs at Broncos

This is going to be a laugher. The Broncos have scored 11 or fewer points in a game five times this season. I hate to be the bearer of bad news for Denver fans but uh, yeah, you're going to need more than 11 to win.

Prediction: Chiefs 36, Broncos 10

Buccaneers at 49ers

The Niners have won five straight, but that hot streak comes to an end today with Brock Purdy at quarterback. Tom Brady led an epic comeback win last week and that is going to propel this team to a hot streak of their own. Bucs big.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, 49ers 10.

Panthers at Seahawks

There's a clear path for Carolina to win this game and that's to run the ball time and time again into the teeth of a very poor Seattle run defense. Although I do believe they'll have success running the ball, I still see them struggling to convert third downs and stay on the field - something that has been very problematic for this team all year. Meanwhile, Seattle will be able to hang onto possession because of an efficient aerial attack. Carolina fights hard, but ultimately comes up short on the road in a challenging environment.

Prediction: Seahawks 21, Panthers 17

Dolphins at Chargers

After giving up 33 to San Fran last week, the Dolphins' defense bounces back but it won't be good enough to lead them to a win. Justin Herbert struggles for much of the day, but gets the last laugh with a game-winning drive.

Prediction: Chargers 21, Dolphins 20.

Patriots at Cardinals

Disappointing year for the Cardinals, but New England's offensive struggles will cost them in this one. Kyler Murray has a big night in primetime and leads the Cards to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cardinals 30, Patriots 14.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.