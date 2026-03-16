Panthers’ Top Free-Agent Additions Could Be ‘Invaluable’ Via NFL Analyst

Following the first week of free agency, football writer Marc Ross of NFL.com came up with what he referred to as “five intriguing developments” around the league. He chose to laud the reigning NFC South champions for their work as general manager Dan Morgan upgraded the talent in a big way on the defensive side of the ball thanks to signing a pair of “impact players.”

“A lot of teams patch roster holes in free agency,” said Ross, “but I often wonder: Are the majority of those signings really making said team better? One team that has done a magnificent job filling positions of need with impact players is Carolina."

"Dave Canales’s group has steadily improved over his two years at the helm," added Ross, "winning five games in 2024 and eight last season…Two big defensive signings come to mind: edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, inked to a four-year, $120 million contract, and linebacker Devin Lloyd, locked up with a three-year, $45 million pact.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dan Morgan continues to upgrade the Panthers’ defense

Flashback to 2024. No team in the league allowed more total yards, more rushing yards, more touchdown passes, and more points (NFL-record 534) that season than Canales’s club. A year ago, Morgan addressed the issue in free agency and the draft and some progress was made.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) and cornerback Montaric Brown (30) react after recovering the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

“The Panthers were exactly average in total defense last season (16th in yards allowed),” stated Ross, “but really struggled on third down (ranking 31st on third-down conversions allowed in the NFL) and in sacks (30, tied for 28th). Both former first-rounders have proven they can be invaluable components of a defense, with Phillips becoming a key driver of Philadelphia's pass rush last year and Lloyd earning second-team All-Pro honors with the Jags.”

Playmakers Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd will make their presence felt

The pass-rushing issues have been more than a one-year problem in Carolina. In 2023, the club totaled an NFL-low 27 sacks, and followed that up with only 32 QB traps in 2024. Over the past three seasons, the Panthers have amassed a league-worst 89 sacks.

Meanwhile, Lloyd had six of Jacksonville’s 31 takeaways this past season. Only the NFC North champion Bears (33) came up with more opponent turnovers than Liam Coen’s club this past season. Meanwhile, Canales’s team came up with only 21 takeaways in 2025.

“Phillips and Lloyd will undeniably improve Carolina's front seven,” stated Ross, “balancing out a unit that has a talented and ball-hawking back end.”