2022-23 NFL Playoff Matchups + Schedule

The path to the Super Bowl begins.

AFC seeding

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Miami Dolphins

AFC matchups

1 Chiefs - BYE

4. Jaguars vs 5. Chargers (Sat. 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC)

2. Bills vs 7. Dolphins (Sun. 1 p.m. EST on CBS)

3. Bengals vs 6. Ravens (Sun. 8:15 EST on NBC)

Note: Chiefs will play the winner of Jaguars/Chiefs and the winner of Bills/Dolphins will play the winner of Bengals/Ravens.

NFC seeding

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Minnesota Vikings

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. New York Giants

7. Seattle Seahawks

NFC matchups

1. Eagles - BYE

4. Buccaneers vs 5. Cowboys (Mon. (8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN)

2. 49ers vs 7. Seahawks (Sat. 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX)

3. Vikings vs 6. Giants (Sun. 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX)

Note: Eagles will play the winner of Buccaneers/Cowboys and the winner of 49ers/Seahawks will play the winner of Vikings/Giants.

