2022-23 NFL Playoff Matchups + Schedule
AFC seeding
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Cincinnati Bengals
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. Baltimore Ravens
7. Miami Dolphins
AFC matchups
1 Chiefs - BYE
4. Jaguars vs 5. Chargers (Sat. 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC)
2. Bills vs 7. Dolphins (Sun. 1 p.m. EST on CBS)
3. Bengals vs 6. Ravens (Sun. 8:15 EST on NBC)
Note: Chiefs will play the winner of Jaguars/Chiefs and the winner of Bills/Dolphins will play the winner of Bengals/Ravens.
NFC seeding
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Minnesota Vikings
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Dallas Cowboys
6. New York Giants
7. Seattle Seahawks
NFC matchups
1. Eagles - BYE
4. Buccaneers vs 5. Cowboys (Mon. (8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN)
2. 49ers vs 7. Seahawks (Sat. 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX)
3. Vikings vs 6. Giants (Sun. 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX)
Note: Eagles will play the winner of Buccaneers/Cowboys and the winner of 49ers/Seahawks will play the winner of Vikings/Giants.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.