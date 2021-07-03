53-Man Roster Projection: RG John Miller Player Profile

RG John Miller

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 315 lbs

College: Louisville

NFL Stats: 74 games, 74 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Miller may or may not be the long-term solution for the Panthers at right guard. The jury is still out on how good of a player he can really be and he'll get another chance to prove himself this season as the team's starter. Deonte Brown, the rookie from Alabama and David Moore, an undrafted free agent rookie out of Grambling will push for playing time but neither are going to be ready to be thrown into a starting role quite yet.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

Like much of the Carolina offensive line, John Miller had a rollercoaster type of a season in 2020. He had some moments where he looked like he could be a promising piece of the team's future, then he also had some lapses where he was committing penalties (6), allowing sacks (3), QB hits, etc. Miller started 14 games for the Panthers in 2020 and graded out at just 61.1 by Pro Football Focus. There's always the chance that GM Scott Fitterer adds to the roster between now and the start of the season and make a move that could put Miller's job in jeopardy but I highly doubt they will bring in anyone that would take Miller out of their plans for the 53-man cut.

