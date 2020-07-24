AllPanthers
53 Men: OL Michael Schofield III Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

OG Michael Schofield III

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 300 lbs

College: Michigan

NFL stats: 76 games, 66 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Schofield III was a nice signing by the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason. He gives the team a durable body and brings experience as a starter to the table. There's no question about it, Schofield III still has a lot of areas of his game that need cleaned up and if he struggles to find consistency, we could see him moved to a backup role. 

Analysis:

"Michael Schofield arrived as a third-round pick out of Michigan and promptly disappointed the entirety of Broncos Country. The Broncos viewed him as a tackle and suffice to say, his play at that position, even during the team's Super Bowl 50 run, left much to be desired. However, he was the starting right tackle on that World Champion roster and despite his previous faux pas, Schofield really stabilized his play down the stretch and in the playoffs," Jensen said. "He wasn't the liability as a pass blocker he initially proved to be but it wasn't enough to convince the Broncos to offer him a second contract. In L.A, the Chargers played Schofield inside where he seemed to be more comfortable. As a third-round pick, Schofield contributed to a Lombardi Trophy, so he wasn't exactly a bust but not exactly a draft success to write home about." - per Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

The expectation is for Schofield III to come in and compete for a starting spot. Even if he loses out, he should be more than safe to make the final cut. Regardless, he should see the field a good bit, even if it is in a reserve role.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

What type of season do you expect from Michael Schofield III? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

