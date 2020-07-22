AllPanthers
53 Men: OL Russell Okung Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

OT Russell Okung

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 310 lbs

College: Oklahoma State

NFL stats: 124 starts, 2X Pro Bowler, 1X Super Bowl Champion (Seattle)

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

The Panthers turned some heads this offseason with a one-for-one swap of Trai Turner and Russell Okung. Although Turner was a five-time Pro Bowler, Carolina desperately needed to get better at protecting the quarterback, especially at tackle. Okung will not only come in and start right away, but he'll be a big piece to the offense's success in 2020.

Analysis:

Okung is a rock-solid offensive lineman and brings a lot to the table. He is on the final year of his current deal, so it will be interesting to see if the Panthers will keep him beyond the 2020 season or if he is just here to do a patch job until Greg Little gains more experience. Regardless, Okung immediately becomes the team's best offensive tackle in years and it will show from week one. 

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Okung was brought to Carolina to start, so making the 53-man roster is the least of his worries. Playing at a high level at the age of 32 could help him land one more sizable contract.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

