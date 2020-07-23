AllPanthers
53 Men: OL Greg Little Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

OT Greg Little

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 310 lbs

College: Ole Miss

NFL stats: 4 games, 3 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

At the end of the 2019 season, it looked as if Greg Little was in the drivers seat to be the team's starting left tackle in 2020. He performed okay in his four appearances, but there were no better options moving forward. That was however, until they made the trade for Russell Okung. He is on the last year of his deal, so I fully expect Little to continue his development in 2020 and possibly take over in 2021.

Analysis:

Little has a lot of upside - and I mean a lot. However, he does have some polishing up to do on his game. If he clean up his footwork and improve his lateral quickness, he could be a solid starting offensive tackle for years to come. If he struggles with the latter, he may be asked to kick inside to guard where he won't have to deal with some of the league's best pass rushers on a weekly basis.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Little will provide depth for the Panthers along the offensive line, especially at tackle. Although he won't be a starter, I do expect to see him see the field quite a bit. If either Okung or Moton go down with an injury, Little will be the first one called upon. So making the 53-man roster, won't be a problem for him.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

What type of season do you expect from Greg Little? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

