90 Prospects in 90 Days: North Dakota State OL Cordell Volson
Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.
Here's our schedule:
1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)
2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)
3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)
4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)
5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)
6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)
7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)
Read More
Prospect No. 48: OL Cordell Volson
College: North Dakota State
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 315
Draft range: 4th
Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
Good sized offensive lineman with guard and tackle versatility. Volson is powerful in the run game and able to create movement up front. He is a poor athlete who is unable to mirror in pass protection. Volson projects as a guard in a gap scheme. His lack of athleticism and upright play could prevent him from making a roster. He should stick on a practice squad and offer depth in case of injuries.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.