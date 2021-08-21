All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Ravens

Everything you need to know ahead of the Panthers' preseason matchup with the Ravens.

The Panthers return to Bank of America Stadium for their first home preseason matchup which will likely see the debut of new starting quarterback, Sam Darnold.

Earlier in the week, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he and his staff were "leaning toward" playing Darnold but wanted to see if he would have his full compliment of guys around him. Receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson have been a bit banged up recently.

If the starters do get some run, it won't be but for a few series. Rhule wanted to get an extended look at the backup quarterback battle between PJ Walker and Will Grier.

