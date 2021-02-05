Carolina Panthers Super Bowl Odds for 2021 Season

It may be a bit of a long shot, but the Panthers still have a chance.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers get set to battle it out for Super Bowl 55 on Sunday, it's a good time to look at where the Panthers fit into the picture in 2021.

Now, of course, no one is expecting much from Carolina in year two under head coach Matt Rhule with what will be still a relatively very young team. With that said, you never know what will transpire between now and next year's Super Bowl which makes it fun to speculate. Currently, the Panthers have 50/1 odds (+5000) to win Super Bowl 56 according to BetOnline. These odds could change if new general manager Scott Fitterer is able to talk the Texans into trading QB Deshaun Watson.

There will be many moves made this offseason not just by the Panthers but by all teams in the league. Some of these moves could help or hurt teams and their chances to play on the first Sunday in February of 2022.

The top two leading favorites are the Kansas City Chiefs (+500) and the Buffalo Bills (+1200). Other teams that hold the same odds as the Panthers are the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Minnesota Vikings.

