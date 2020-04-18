AllPanthers
Grading the Panthers 2018 Draft Class

Jason Hewitt

The 2018 NFL Draft was a mixed bag for the Panthers. Some of the picks have turned out to be very beneficial to the team, and some of them... well, not so much. Most of the success came from the earlier rounds while the draft picks in the later rounds seem almost forgettable. After a couple of years, it's time take a closer look at how well general manager Marty Hurney drafted in 2018. 

Round 1, Pick 24 (No. 24 overall): WR DJ Moore, Maryland 

Grade: A

The Panthers needed to add more weapons for (then) QB Cam Newton to throw to, so Marty Hurney struck gold with this explosive pick. Moore has performed very well with the Panthers, with 147 receptions for 1963 yards and six touchdowns with the team. He put these numbers up under a completely different system that may not have utilize his skill set as effectively as new offensive coordinator Joe Brady potentially will. Look for him to have one of his best seasons yet in 2020.

Round 2, Pick 23 (No. 55 overall): CB Donte Jackson, LSU

Grade: B

Defensive back was a must for the Panthers at the time. While James Bradberry was emerging as the team's best corner, he desperately needed assistance on the back end. Jackson produced a total of 114 combined tackles, 17 pass deflections, and seven interceptions in Carolina so far. Jackson displayed brief sparks of brilliance with his athleticism, but he still has some room to grow as a corner, especially in a division filled with elite offensive talent in the passing game. 

Round 3, Pick 21 (No. 85 overall): S Rashaan Gaulden, Tennessee

Grade: D

One would think that going back to back at the defensive back position would be a great idea. However, Gaulden simply wasn't the best choice out of everyone available for Marty Hurney to make. In his two seasons that consisted of 24 games and zero starts in Carolina, Gaulden had 20 total tackles and one pass deflection. That's it. He was waived in late November 2019 after proving to be one of the worst defenders in an already lackluster secondary. 

Round 4, Pick 1 (No. 101 Overall): TE Ian Thomas, Indiana 

Grade: B

2020 may be the best year of this tight end's career. With Greg Olsen out of the picture, this is the perfect opportunity for Thomas to prove his worth as a potential impact player for the Panthers. The tight end has a total of 52 receptions for 469 yards and three touchdowns. Anticipate a breakout year from the 6'3”, 260 pounder this season.

Round 4, Pick 36 (No. 136 Overall): LB Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss

Grade: C

This move was entirely necessary. While Haynes hasn't started in a single game, he is still important to the defensive unit. Haynes has played in fifteen games with the Panthers so far. The fourth round pick produced 16 total tackles and one sack during his time with the team. He hasn't been great by any means, but he was needed for depth on a struggling defense. 

Round 5, Pick 24 (No. 161 overall): LB Jermaine Carter Jr., Maryland

Grade: C+

Similarly to Haynes, Carter was needed for depth on the defensive side. However, he has produced more than some people may have anticipated. With 44 combined tackles and half of a sack in six starts, Carter proved to be a decent contributor on defense. It will be interesting to see how he will be incorporated into new defensive coordinator Phil Snow's new system.

Round 7, Pick 16 (No. 234 overall): LB Andre Smith, North Carolina

Grade: C

The 2018 NFL Draft was mostly about adding depth to the Panthers defense, and Smith did just that with his contributions to the team. In 19 total games, Smith produced eight tackles. For a seventh rounder, this should have been expected. It would have been nice to see Smith experience some form of breakout, but it doesn't seem likely. With Luke Kuechly gone, we will see if the inside linebacker sees more playing time in 2020. 

Let us know what you think of the Panthers' 2018 NFL Draft class in the comments below!

